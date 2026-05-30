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Homeindiakarnataka

Satish Jarkiholi positions himself as next Ahinda leader

Satish confirmed having received a phone call from Congress general secretary K C Venugopal to discuss his prospects of becoming the next party president in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 21:24 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 21:24 IST
Karnataka Newssatish jarkiholiAhinda

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