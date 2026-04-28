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Satish Jarkiholi urges AICC chief to address leadership issue in Karnataka

Jarkiholi, considered a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said that continued uncertainty could affect the party and the government.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 21:47 IST
Karnataka Newssatish jarkiholi

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