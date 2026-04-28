<p>New Delhi: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary (in charge of Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala here and requested them to address the speculation regarding the purported change of leadership in Karnataka.</p>.<p>“I met both Kharge and Surjewala and requested them to clarify the rumours about a change of leadership in the state,” Jarkiholi told reporters.</p>.<p>Jarkiholi, considered a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said that continued uncertainty could affect the party and the government.</p>.Leadership change or Cabinet rejig: Karnataka Congress camps expect ‘good news’ .<p>Jarkiholi, who was aspiring to become the state unit president, had previously met senior Congress leaders on several occasions to request their intervention in the matter. His meeting with Kharge took place days after Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar held a discussion lasting over an hour with Kharge.</p>