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'Save soil from chemical fertilisers': PM Modi at Art of Living centre in Bengaluru

Addressing a gathering of volunteers and followers at Vishalakshi Mantap, he urged the AOL family to spearhead a national movement towards natural farming and water conservation.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 22:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNarendra ModiSoil

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