Say 'Allah hu Akbar' at house, if here, chant 'Jai Shree Ram': RSS leader on Karnataka Hijab poster girl Bibi Muskan

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on his proposal of withdrawing orders on 'hijab', during the 'Sankeerthana Yatra', held as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday.
Thousands of Hanuman devotees participated in the Yatra that was launched by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, at the Anjaneyaswamy temple, near Nimishamba temple, in Ganjam, in Srirangapatna taluk, on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is sowing seeds of differences among the people. Pointing out the CM's recent statement of proposing to withdraw the order on 'hijab', he said, "The CM has spoken about lifting the ban on 'hijab'. Does he have the 'power' to do it"?
Commenting on the Muslim girl Bibi Muskan, who became popular after praising Allah at the educational institution in Mandya, Prabhakar said, "If you want to say 'Allah hu Akbar', say it in your house or at the mosque. If you want to be here, you should chant 'Jai Sri Ram' ".
The RSS leader also alleged that Muskan was supported by Islam organisations and those who lauded Muskan had provided financial support to her.
"The girl (Muskan) has told of returning to college. Let her go to college if she has the courage", Prabhakar challenged.