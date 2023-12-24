Say 'Allah hu Akbar' at house, if here, chant 'Jai Shree Ram': RSS leader on Karnataka Hijab poster girl Bibi Muskan

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat dared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on his proposal of withdrawing orders on 'hijab', during the 'Sankeerthana Yatra', held as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday.

Thousands of Hanuman devotees participated in the Yatra that was launched by Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, at the Anjaneyaswamy temple, near Nimishamba temple, in Ganjam, in Srirangapatna taluk, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is sowing seeds of differences among the people. Pointing out the CM's recent statement of proposing to withdraw the order on 'hijab', he said, "The CM has spoken about lifting the ban on 'hijab'. Does he have the 'power' to do it"?