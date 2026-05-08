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SC agrees to examine Cong leader Raje Gowda’s plea against unseating as Sringeri MLA

In 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, Raje Gowda had originally defeated Jeevaraj by a slender margin of 201 votes.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewsKarnatakaIndia PoliticsAssembly electionsSringeriRaje Gowda

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