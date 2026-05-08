<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday agreed to consider a plea filed by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/raje-gowda">T D Raje Gowda</a>, assailing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court's</a> ordered for vote recount, which caused his ouster as the MLA of Sringeri constituency in Karnataka.</p>.<p>In his petition, Gowda challenged the April 6 order of the Karnataka High Court directing reverification and recounting of postal ballots cast in the 2023 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assembly-elections">Assembly election</a>.</p>.<p>Senior advocate Devadutt Kamat, appearing for Gowda, mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and urged the court to list the matter urgently on May 11.</p>.<p>Kamat submitted that the high court erred in ordering the recount exercise, which ultimately resulted in BJP leader DN Jeevaraj being declared as elected MLA for Sringeri.</p>.Sringeri recounting row: Rajegowda petitions poll panel.<p>The bench said it will consider the request for an expedited hearing. “Usually, we order stay in such matters...we will examine your matter though,” the bench said. </p>.<p>In 2023 Karnataka Assembly election, Raje Gowda had originally defeated Jeevaraj by a slender margin of 201 votes.</p>.<p>However, the high court, acting on an election petition filed by Jeevaraj, directed reverification and recounting of postal ballots on April 6.</p>.<p>The recount exercise, however, dramatically altered the result.</p>.<p>Jeevaraj’s postal ballot tally reduced marginally from 692 to 690 votes and Gowda’s tally fell sharply from 569 to 314 votes, resulting in a net reduction of 255 votes in his favour.</p>.<p>The returning officer declared Jeevaraj elected under Section 66 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This resulted in unseating of the sitting Congress MLA almost three years after he entered the assembly.</p>