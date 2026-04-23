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SC backs Karnataka HC, says BMICP land acquisition ‘stands abandoned’

A division bench upheld the single judge's order and subsequently dismissed the writ appeal by the KIADB.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 15:50 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsSupreme CourtKarnataka High CourtBMIC project

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