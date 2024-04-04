SC collegium recommends appointing 5 additional judges of Karnataka HC as permanent judges

"The Chief Minister and the Governor of the State of Karnataka have conveyed their agreement with the above recommendation," the apex Court collegium noted in the resolution uploaded on its website.

Those recommended for appointment as permanent judges are Justices Cheppudira Monnappa Poonacha, Anil Bheemsen Katti, Chandrashekhar Mrutyunjaya Joshi, Umesh Manjunathbhat Adiga and Talkad Girigowda Shivashankare Gowda.

With regard to Justice Basavaraja, the Collegium fully agreed with the recommendation of the high court Collegium and said that he deserves to be appointed as additional judge for a fresh term of one year. It said the resolution of the top court Collegium is signed by two members as Justice Gavai is travelling.

"He has, however, verbally conveyed his agreement with the above proposal. His written consent would be placed on the record in due course. The proposal may be processed without waiting for the written consent of the third member of the Collegium since the term of one of the additional judges is going to expire on April 16, 2024," it said.