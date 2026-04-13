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SC stays Karnataka HC's order on nod to prosecute IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma issued notice to the complainant and others on her plea challenging the validity of the High Court's order.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSupreme CourtKarnataka High CourtIAS officer

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