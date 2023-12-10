Scam-hit Keonics loses tender exemption

Bengaluru: Chasing a scam, the government has revoked a tender exemption that was given to Keonics, the state’s IT services provider, after authorities found that the benefit was misused through companies that were “fraudulently” shown as empanelled with the agency.
Government departments could skip the tender process and entrust works to Keonics, or Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd.
This exemption, provided under Section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, has been withdrawn, according to a recent notification that DH has seen. IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, to whom Keonics reports, ordered the withdrawal.
Keonics is already under Priyank’s scanner over Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) objections pertaining to irregularities in procurements between 2019 and 2023, when the BJP was in power.
It is now learnt that Keonics does not have documents to show empanelment... "Lots of companies are empanelled. These companies have even claimed bills. But there are no documents. Files are missing," a source with direct knowledge of this said.
Authorities have seized all available documents that are being internally audited, the source added. When contacted, Priyank said withdrawal of the 4(g) exemption was part of a clean-up exercise at Keonics.
"We’re doing this because we’re trying to figure out how we can turn Keonics into an actual, profit-making corporation," Priyank said. "Over a period of time, Keonics has lost the purpose of its establishment. It missed the electronics revolution bus," he added.
In the 2022-23 fiscal, Keonics saw a turnover of nearly Rs 600 crore, but with very little profit.