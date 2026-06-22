Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Scanty rain casts shadow of uncertainty over agri prospects in Karnataka's Navalgund

Most of the calls by farmers were regarding deficit rainfall harming the sown crops, measures needed to be taken, possible impact on yield, and the help available.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 21:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 June 2026, 21:20 IST
Karnataka NewsmonsoonAgriculture

Follow us on :

Follow Us