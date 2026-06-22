Scanty rain casts shadow of uncertainty over agri prospects in Karnataka's Navalgund

<p>With the failure of the monsoon in its initial phase itself, crops already sown are on the verge of destruction if rain does not come within a week. Neither farmers nor officials of rain-fed areas in the district have no other option but to hope for little revival of the monsoon after June 22 as per the forecast.</p>.<p>Overall sowing in the district has been above 80% now, and farmers are praying for rains, for the survival of growing saplings. Sowing on remaining fields cannot take place till the moisture in the soil does not increase. Meanwhile, the sowing window for most of the crops here gets ended by June end at the most. This situation has cast an uncertainty on this kharif season’s prospects.</p>.<p><strong>Rains next week</strong></p>.<p>Hoping that rains predicted next week would revive already sown crops and would facilitate sowing in remaining fields, Agriculture Department officials and scientists are suggesting farmers to give a protective irrigation now if a water source is available, to take up ‘edekunte’ to save moisture in soil, and not to use fertilisers on dry soil.</p>.<p>In case the dry situation continues till this month-end, officials say, an advisory on alternative crops and other measures would be issued for farmers after holding discussion with the departments concerned, district administration and agriculture scientists.</p>.<p>Commencement of sowing in a full-fledged manner had a delay this time. So far, sowing has taken place in 80.43% of total 2.82 lakh hectares of land in the district.</p><p>While greengram, soybean and cotton sowing has been less than the target, sowing of blackgram and sugarcane exceeded the target. However, getting rains in a week has become crucial for the survival of all kharif crops already sown.</p>.<p>Basavaraj Iappanavar, a farmer from Kundgol taluk, said villagers have performed puja and other rituals praying for rain. Atmanand Madiwal from Uppinabetageri observed that crops sown in his field can survive only upto a week more with such scanty rainfall. </p>.<p>A few farmers are also thinking about going for second sowing in a few days, but the Agriculture Department does not supply seeds at subsidised rate for the second sowing.</p>.<p><strong>Phone-in programme</strong></p>.<p>Anxiety among the farming community was more evident in a phone-in programme with Agriculture Department Joint Director Manjunath Antaravalli, organised by Deccan Herald-Prajavani Group on Saturday. </p><p>Most of the calls by farmers were regarding deficit rainfall harming the sown crops, measures needed to be taken, possible impact on yield, and the help available.</p>.<p>Fields where organic farming like using green leave manure is practised have comparatively better moisture, and the government is also encouraging organic farming, he said.</p>.<p>Suggesting farmers to use nano-urea instead of urea if needed, he also assured action if linked products are being sold forcibly with the fertiliser, adding that there is no shortage of urea.</p>.<p>Stating that steps as per the government guidelines would be taken regarding the compensation in case of crop loss in coming days, Antaravalli also asked farmers to register for the crop insurance scheme, by paying the premium amount. The government has to take a decision on the issue of supplying seeds at subsidised rate for second sowing, he added.</p>.<p><strong>Deficit rainfall in last 7 days</strong> </p><p>In seven days (from June 14 to 20) the deficit of rainfall against the normal in the district was a huge 93% with scanty rainfall in all its taluks. In the corresponding period of the last year the district had recorded normal rainfall according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Overall rainfall this monsoon is also predicted to be below normal.</p>.<p><strong>‘Rains expected'</strong> </p><p>Agriculture Department Joint Director Manjunath Antaravalli said rains are expected from June 22 as per the forecast. That will save already sown crops while crops that need less water can be sown in the remaining fields.</p><p> In case the shortage of rain continues till June end officials of the departments concerned and experts will discuss and suggest measures like alternative crops Antaravalli said.</p>