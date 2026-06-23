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Homeindiakarnataka

Scanty rainfall slows kharif sowing across Karnataka's Kolar

Officials say the current fertiliser stock is sufficient for this month, though demand is expected to rise as sowing picks up.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 18:24 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 18:24 IST
Karnataka NewsRainfallBelagaviKharif

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