Scanty rainfall slows kharif sowing across Karnataka's Kolar

<p>Kolar: Due to insufficient rainfall this season, sowing activities have not begun on a large scale in Kolar district. As a result, unlike the northern districts of Karnataka, demand for fertiliser has not yet increased significantly here. </p><p>Officials say the current fertiliser stock is sufficient for this month, though demand is expected to rise as sowing picks up.</p>.<p>The district has set a target of sowing crops in 85,801 hectares across its six taluks during the kharif. However, with June nearly over, only about 1,800 hectares have been sown so far.</p>.<p>So far, 25,632 metric tonnes of fertilisers (including urea and other varieties) have been supplied to the district. Of this, 13,377 metric tonnes have been distributed to farmers, while 12,225 metric tonnes remain in stock.</p>.<p>“There will be no fertiliser shortage in the district until the end of June. Demand is likely to increase in July, and we will communicate the requirement to the government. Sowing activities are yet to gain momentum,” said Agriculture Joint Director Manjula.</p>.<p>At present, most fertiliser distribution has been for horticultural crops. Sowing of maize and groundnut has only recently begun. The district has recorded a 13% rainfall deficit this month. </p><p>Except for a few scattered showers in some areas, widespread rainfall has not occurred, delaying sowing operations. The district typically receives monsoon rain later than many other areas.</p>.<p>A total of 683 quintals of seeds have been distributed so far, including 205 quintals of ragi seeds. The Agriculture Department is promoting short-term ragi varieties. Last year, the district had targeted cultivation of ragi on 65,000 hectares, but this year the target has been reduced to 61,000 hectares. </p><p>The farmers are also showing interest in growing tur and groundnut. Ragi sowing is expected to begin by the end of this month or early next month, and sowing can continue until mid-September.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has directed officials from the Agriculture, Horticulture, and Sericulture Departments to submit detailed reports on fertiliser requirements not only for ragi but also for horticultural crops, sericulture, and vegetable cultivation.</p>.<p>About 100–200 tonnes of organic compost produced by CMCs and TMCs remain unused. The DC has instructed CMC authorities to encourage organic farming by distributing compost to farmers at a subsidised rate of Rs 2.50 per kg, instead of the regular Rs five per kg.</p>.<p>Manjula Agriculture Joint Director said “Fertiliser supply has been affected in many regions due to the conflict in the Middle East. However since sowing has not yet begun in full swing in Kolar fertiliser demand has remained moderate. Measures are being taken to ensure adequate supplies in July."</p>.<p><strong>‘Make alternative fertiliser arrangement’</strong> </p><p>Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has also instructed officials to ensure there is no disruption in fertiliser distribution. The farmers should be educated about the use of nano urea and organic fertilisers. </p><p>Any fertiliser shortage should be addressed immediately through buffer stocks or alternative supply channels. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a video conference on Tuesday with officials from districts across the country. </p><p>Discussions focused on preparedness for rainfall shortage caused by the El Nino effect drought management and other agriculture issues. Kolar Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi participated and presented information about the district.</p>