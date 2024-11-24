Home
Scared contractors, officials helped in Congress victory: R Ashoka

He told reporters at Taggahalli village in Srirangapatna taluk, 'We did not win the byelections as contractors and officials worked for the Congress.'
Gayathri G R
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 15:56 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 15:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahBypollsR Ashoka

