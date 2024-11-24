Scared contractors, officials helped in Congress victory: R Ashoka

<p>Mandya: Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said on Sunday that the BJP-JD(S) alliance would not run away from fear though it has lost the Legislative Assembly byelections.</p><p>He told reporters at Taggahalli village in Srirangapatna taluk, “We did not win the byelections as contractors and officials worked for the Congress.”</p>.H D Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy refuse to comment on Nikhil Kumaraswamy's defeat in Channapatna.<p>He alleged, “Contractors and officials ensured that the Congress wins the byelections due to the fear of non-payment of bills for road works and transfers, respectively. You (Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) have lands, houses, cars and other assets at Siddaramanahundi. Why did you want 14 MUDA sites? The sites were not given to the poor. It is one of the proofs that he has become the CM to loot the state’s money”.</p><p>“The CM has been claiming that his life is like an open book. But we can see only 14 sites, Valmiki scandal, embezzlement of Dalit funds in the book. You had levelled 40 per cent commission allegations against the BJP. But the case fell flat because those who filed complaints with Lokayukta could not provide evidence, proving that the allegations were false”, he said.</p>