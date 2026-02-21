Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: School Education Department launches campaign to tackle mobile addiction among kids

Apart from the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Woman and Child Welfare, Health and Family Welfare, and police departments will be involved in the campaign.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 22:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 22:21 IST
India NewsKarnatakamobile addiction

Follow us on :

Follow Us