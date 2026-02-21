<p class="bodytext">To wean children off their addiction to mobile phones, the Department of School Education and Literacy has launched the ‘Mobile Bidi-Pustaka Hidi (Leave The Phone, Pick Up A Book)’ campaign to instil the habit of reading among kids. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In its circular, the department has asked the management of schools along with the respective School Development Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) to help students overcome their addiction to mobile phones. The department has also suggested enlisting the help of the police and psychiatrists for the campaign.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The department believes that children would be forced to acknowledge the darker side of the internet when they hear about stories of cyberbullying, online fraud and digital arrest from the cyber police. “Increased use of mobile phones among children has resulted in children losing interest in academic and physical activities including sports. There is a need to put a break on this addiction,” reads the department’s circular.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Apart from the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Woman and Child Welfare, Health and Family Welfare, and police departments will be involved in the campaign.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The circular also attributed children’s disinclination to pick up books to their addiction to mobile phones. “Digital detox is a must,” noted an official from the Department of School Education and Literacy.</p>.Karnataka MP demands smart phone ban in school campus .<p class="bodytext">The campaign was actually announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his 2025 Independence Day speech.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Department of School Education and Literacy has also enjoined on parents to limit the amount of time spent with their mobile phones, particularly when they are around children. “Many parents are often seen glued to their mobile phones even when they are with their children. Not all parents are addicted to mobile phones, but our request is that they stay away from their phones at least when their children are at home, and hold a book instead. This will, in turn, kindle an interest for reading among kids,” the official added.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Teachers have been asked to communicate the same to parents at meetings. Parents have also been asked to understand why their kids are addicted to mobile phones, besides finding out what they are watching. They have also been told to restrict the use of mobile phones while kids are eating.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Schools have been tasked with designing posters to educate children about the dangers of mobile addiction, and the benefits of physical activities.</p>