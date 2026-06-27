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Homeindiakarnataka

School Education Dept revises timings for Saturdays across schools in Karnataka

In Bengaluru several schools commence classes as early as 7.30am even on Saturdays. The department has issued instructions stating that schools follow the revised timings.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 21:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSchool education

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