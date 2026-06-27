School Education Dept revises timings for Saturdays across schools in Karnataka

<p>The Department of School Education and Literacy has issued an order revising the school timings for Saturdays. </p>.<p>According to the new order, classes on Saturdays are to be held between 8:30am to 12.30pm henceforth. The objective behind the revision in the timings is to have in place a schedule that is both teacher and student friendly. </p>.<p>In Bengaluru several schools commence classes as early as 7.30am even on Saturdays. The department has issued instructions stating that schools follow the revised timings. </p>.<p>This makes it convenient for students and teachers to arrive at school comfortably.</p>.<p>Currently, different regions in the state follow different school timings. In some places, classes are held from 8am to 12pm, while they are held between 7.30am and 11.30am at others. </p><p>The new rule, revising the schedule, is aimed at ensuring uniform timings across schools in the state. </p>.<p>As explained by the department the timing has been fixed to make it convenient to follow Online Attendance. </p>.<p>It is said that the new rule was indirectly influenced by the online attendance system that the state government has implemented for government employees — the first-of-its-kind in the country. “From the perspective of teachers and students, and with the intention of having uniform timings across the state, school timings for Saturdays have been revised ,” said an official of the department.</p>