School education dept to seek legal opinion after SC stays board exams for Classes 5,8,9 & 11 in Karnataka

The department of school education and literacy has decided to take legal opinion to decide on the next course of action regarding the interim stay by the Supreme Court, restraining it from announcing results of exams conducted for classes 5, 8 and 9.

However, the schools had announced the results by the time the judgment was out.

As per the directions from the department, schools announced the results by 9 am and the judgement was out at around 11 am.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary of the department, told DH, “We will take the opinion of the advocate general to decide on further action.”

The principal secretary said the department has already closed schools for summer vacation.