School education dept to seek legal opinion after SC stays board exams for Classes 5,8,9 & 11 in Karnataka

The department of school education and literacy has decided to take legal opinion to decide on the next course of action regarding the interim stay by the Supreme Court, restraining it from announcing results of exams conducted for classes 5, 8 and 9.
However, the schools had announced the results by the time the judgment was out.
As per the directions from the department, schools announced the results by 9 am and the judgement was out at around 11 am.
Ritesh Kumar Singh, principal secretary of the department, told DH, “We will take the opinion of the advocate general to decide on further action.”
The principal secretary said the department has already closed schools for summer vacation.
“The schools announced results on Monday, a few hours before the judgement was out. We can’t reopen the schools. We will wait for legal opinion,” he said. The students, parents and schools are now in confusion again.
April 9 is a government holiday for Ugadi and the summer vacation begins on April 10. “We are now in a state of confusion,” said a teacher.
“Ever since the time table was announced for these exams, it was stress for students and teachers as the exams got rescheduled several times. Even after the announcement of results, there is stress on students,” said another teacher.
Private schools expressed concerns about the results of those students, which have been withheld for various reasons.
D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools, said, “We have not released the results of students who have underperformed. We have no clarity on such cases.”
Kumar said schools have kept results on hold even in cases where there are errors in evaluation.
“As per the earlier order, we have to conduct re-examination for underperforming students. Hope we will get clarity soon from the department,” he added.
