School gets mid-day meal after 21 years in Karnataka's Yadgir village

Due to this, the tahasildar had to intervene and directed the officials to appoint the assistant cook on a roster system. However, the scheme could not be implemented as hatred between the two communities continued and attempts made by the officials to convince them did not yield any result till then.

A total of 46 students study in the school from 1st to 5th standard. The absence of mid-day meal had affected the health of the students and they were also deprived of proper education due to lack of teachers.

While the financially strong families had shifted their children to a private school in adjacent Hunasagi town, the poor families continued to send their children to the primary school in the village. The lone teacher in the school will soon get retired. The school development management committee has also not been constituted for several years.

The officials held a meeting with the villagers and tried to convince them about the importance of serving mid-day meals to the students. Finally, the villagers agreed to start the meals. Celebrating the implementation of the scheme in the school, all the officials including mid-day meals scheme assistant director Suryavanshi and district education officer Chitrashekhar Degalamadi had a meal with the children and their parents on Wednesday.

Akshara Dasoha district officer Eshwar Neeradagi said that the contract to prepare mid-day meals has temporarily been assigned to an NGO until appointment of an assistant cook. He also said that measures will be taken to appoint a cook soon.

Block education officer Chandrakant Konnur said that steps will be taken to increase the enrollment of students in the school, apart from deploying more teachers and constituting school development management committee.