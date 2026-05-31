Schools in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru all set for reopening from June 1

<p>Chikkamagaluru: Government schools across Chikkamagaluru district are fully prepared to reopen on Monday, with the School Education and Literacy Department completing all arrangements and teachers gearing up to welcome students for the new academic year. <br>Preparations began three days ahead of reopening, with classrooms cleaned and school premises spruced up on Friday itself.</p>.<p>To increase enrolment in government schools, teachers have been conducting door-to-door visits in their respective areas, persuading parents to admit their children to government schools. They have highlighted the benefits available in government schools, including quality education in both Kannada and English medium, free uniforms, textbooks and other facilities.</p>.Mysuru district schools gear up to welcome over four lakh students for the academic year 2026-27.<p>Several schools are preparing special welcome programmes, with decorations, traditional festoons and flowers being arranged to greet children. Education Department officials said that guest teachers have been appointed to fill all vacant teaching posts.</p>.<p><strong>New KPS </strong></p>.<p>The government has decided to open 16 new Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in the district. With eight KPS already functioning, the addition of the new schools will take the total number of KPS in the Chikkamagaluru district to 24, officials informed.</p>.<p>From this academic year, bilingual education will be introduced in government schools. Lessons will be taught in both Kannada and English, and teachers have been instructed to provide instruction in both languages, they noted.</p>.<p><strong>KG classes</strong></p>.<p>The department has also permitted the opening of LKG, UKG and English-medium sections wherever there is a demand. However, officials said a minimum of 20 students will be required to start an LKG or English-medium section, as appointing teachers for smaller numbers would place an additional financial burden on the government.</p>.<p>Public Instructions Department Deputy Director (DDPI) Timmaraju said textbooks and uniforms have already reached schools. The department has put in place a monitoring mechanism to ensure the timely distribution of uniforms, with nodal officers overseeing the process from the supplier to the school level. Daily updates are being collected regarding the distribution status, he noted.</p>.Students to receive rousing welcome in Kalyana Karnataka region.<p>He also said that the textbooks for all subjects have also reached most of the schools. In addition, students will receive shoes and socks this year. The agencies will visit schools, take measurements and distribute the footwear within seven days, he added.</p>.<p><strong>504 classrooms require repair</strong></p>.<p>DDPI Timmaraju informed that the authorities have identified 504 classrooms requiring repairs in 1,362 government schools, which together have 6,634 classrooms. “Officials have classified these rooms as unsafe for use. They should either be repaired or demolished, as leaving them unattended could pose risks during the monsoon,” he said.</p>.<p>“Unused and dilapidated toilet blocks have also been marked for clearing. The department has requested the Panchayat Raj Engineering Division to inspect school buildings and submit safety reports. Trees posing a danger near school buildings and playgrounds are being identified and are being cleared,” he said. </p>