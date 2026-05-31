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Homeindiakarnataka

Schools in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru all set for reopening from June 1

Several schools are preparing special welcome programmes, with decorations, traditional festoons and flowers being arranged to greet children.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 17:59 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 17:59 IST
Karnataka NewsChikkamagaluruSchoolsreopen

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