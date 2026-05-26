Karnataka schools set to reopen; 81% textbooks supplied to institutions

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government is all set to reopen its schools for the 2026-27 academic year with 81 per cent of the textbooks having already reached the institutions.</p>.<p>The rest is expected to reach the schools before the commencement of classes on June 1.</p>.<p>Considering the delay in supply of textbooks every year, the Karnataka Textbook Society started the process early this year. Out of the orders for 9.34 crore textbooks, 7.59 crore have already reached the Block Education Officers (BEOs).</p>.<p>However, the officials clarified that there was time till July 15 for the part B of the textbooks to reach schools. “So far, 81.5% of the textbooks have reached the respective locations and there will be no delay in supply of textbooks this year,” said a senior official of the Textbook Society.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, to avoid inconveniences to students, the government has also given approval for recruitment of 51,000 guest teachers for the current academic year. Of this, 40,000 will be hired for primary schools and 11,000 for high schools. </p><p>“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given instructions to submit proposal for recruitment of 15,000 teachers, but that will take at least three months after the approval from the Finance Department. Hence, the government has given approval for recruitment of guest teachers for a period of 10 months,” said an official from the School Education and Literacy Department.</p>.Karnataka govt takes indent for shoe-socks for 26-27 to avoid delay.<p>This year, even the supply of uniforms is also under way and expected to be completed in the next few weeks.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, Commissioner, School Education, Vikas Suralkar Kishor said, “50% of the uniforms have reached BEO offices and the rest will reach soon. As our admission process will go on till June 30 we cannot call it a delay. It is a continuous process and supply of one set of uniform will be completed in next few weeks and the second set will also be supplied soon.”</p>.<p>However, the students have to wait at least for one and a half month to get shoes and socks. For the first time, the department has called for centralised tender for supply of shoes and socks for the academic year.</p>.<p>As per the information available, the bidders are yet to get the work order. Even then officials are confident of shoe-socks reaching schools by July 15.</p>.<p>Interestingly, the School Education department has set a target to ensure that student egg consumption reached 90% this year as last year it did not cross 60%.</p>