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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka schools set to reopen; 81% textbooks supplied to institutions

Out of the orders for 9.34 crore textbooks, 7.59 crore have already reached the Block Education Officers (BEOs).
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 22:50 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 22:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaSchoolstextbooks

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