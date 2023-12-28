Scrap KSRTC buses which have run stipulated km: Karnataka HC

The prosecution case was that the accident had taken place not because of any mechanical defects, but for the rash and negligent driving. However, the driver stated he had complained to the Traffic Controller about the mechanical defects in the bus. The driver stated that the bus had already run more than 10 lakh km and to that effect, he had issued a notice to the authorities concerned. He had also stated in the further examination-in-chief that as per KSRTC Rules, if the bus runs more than 6 lakh km, such buses will have to be scrapped. According to the driver, the bus had certain defects, such as the horn not working, the ignition starter had a defect, the meter was not in condition and the brakes were also not in order.