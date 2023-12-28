Scrap KSRTC buses which have run stipulated km: Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: The Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court has issued directions that the KSRTC buses, which have completed stipulated kilometres, are bound to be scrapped and such buses should not be permitted for reuse for any scheduled routes either in the cities or in the villages.
Justice Ramachandra D Huddar has issued a series of directions in a criminal revision petition filed by a KSRTC driver in connection with an accident that claimed the lives of two school children at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district.
"The mechanical department of the KSRTC has to certify the fitness of the buses fit for the road. On issuing such certificates only, such buses are to be permitted to ply on roads. Every year, the KSRTC authorities are directed to obtain a certificate from the RTO concerned about the fitness of the buses for travelling. On obtaining such a certificate only, the buses have to be permitted to ply on the road. There shall be periodical mechanical examination and repair of the buses,” the court said.
In the case at hand, the accident had taken place in November 2006 when three students, Dhananjaya, his brother Mrityunjaya and their friend Abhilash Maruti Gaonkar were walking towards the school. A KSRTC bus that came from the Ankola bus stand knocked them down. Mrityunjaya and Abhilash succumbed to grievous head injuries at the hospital while Dhananjaya sustained injuries.
The trial court had convicted the driver for the offence punishable under IPC sections 279, 304-A and 337. The conviction was also upheld by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Karwar. The driver moved the high court challenging the conviction.
The prosecution case was that the accident had taken place not because of any mechanical defects, but for the rash and negligent driving. However, the driver stated he had complained to the Traffic Controller about the mechanical defects in the bus. The driver stated that the bus had already run more than 10 lakh km and to that effect, he had issued a notice to the authorities concerned. He had also stated in the further examination-in-chief that as per KSRTC Rules, if the bus runs more than 6 lakh km, such buses will have to be scrapped. According to the driver, the bus had certain defects, such as the horn not working, the ignition starter had a defect, the meter was not in condition and the brakes were also not in order.
“When the accused knew the condition of the bus, he could have refused to take the said bus on a public road on a specified route as observed by the Trial Court. About the threat by the superior officer that the accused would lose his job, the accused has to see the safety of the road users as well as inmates of the bus,” the court said while confirming the conviction with certain modifications in the sentencing.
At the hearing, the court noted the statement of the public relations officer about the plying of old buses in NWKRTC Central Office, Hubballi. It was stated by the officer that the unit has 4,300 scheduled routes every day and nearly 2,300 buses have already run 9 lakh km.