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Scribble wins Karnataka’s rate card design contest

Officials pointed out that many existing rate cards are faded, poorly displayed or overly text-heavy, making it difficult for citizens to understand service costs.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 23:30 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 23:30 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsgram panchayatRate Card

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