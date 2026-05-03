<p>Bengaluru: Scribble bagged the top prize at the 'Rate Card Design Competition 2026' organised by the Government of Karnataka, with D-COE and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gram-panchayat">Grama Panchayat</a> teams securing second and third place respectively. The initiative is aimed at improving transparency in public service delivery.</p>.<p>The competition sought to redesign how service charges are displayed at GramaOne, BangaloreOne and Karnataka One centres, which together deliver over 800 government-to-citizen services through the Seva Sindhu platform across more than 8,000 centres in 31 districts. </p>.Amid competition, Karnataka fast-tracks business approvals .<p>Officials pointed out that many existing rate cards are faded, poorly displayed or overly text-heavy, making it difficult for citizens to understand service costs. </p><p>This often increases dependence on private operators and raises concerns over overcharging. Participants were therefore tasked with creating designs that are visually clear, intuitive and easily scalable across centres statewide. </p>.<p>The final presentations were held at the BWSSB BuildingOne Centre in Malleshwaram, where nine shortlisted teams from institutions including RV and PES universities presented their prototypes before a jury comprising government officials, urban planners and design experts. </p>