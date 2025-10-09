<p>Mudigere: A reporter of a local newspaper in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> and another person were arrested by Forest Department officials in connection with the illegal transportation of sandalwood in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mudigere">Mudigere </a>in Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday night.</p><p>H S Mansoor, the scribe and a native of Handaguli and resident of the town, and M K Yusuf, a resident of Handpost, are the arrested.</p><p>Based on a tip-off, the team of Forest Department officials conducted a raid near Navagrama of the taluk and found that eight sandalwood logs were being transported on a motorbike. Both the accused, who tried to flee, were arrested, and the sandalwood logs were seized. The motorbike was pasted with a 'Press' sticker.</p><p>The accused were produced before a court. </p>