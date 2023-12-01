SDMC president hits minor boy in Mangaluru school; victim develops chest pain

A minor boy studying at a primary school in Mangaluru was allegedly assaulted by the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) president in connection with the sale of his bicycle.

The incident had occurred on November 28. While enquiring the boy over the sale of the bicycle, SDMC president Paramesh allegedly hit the boy with a wooden log in front of his mother. Teachers Prameela and Ramesh were accused of supporting the act of the SDMC President. Paramesha also allegedly threatened the boy of filing a bicycle theft case against him if he revealed the incident to others.

On November 30, the boy experienced chest pain and was admitted to a hospital. Punjalakatte police registered a case under sections 323, 324, 506, 114 and 34 of IPC, section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act based on a complaint filed by the victim boy.

Police said an investigation is in progress.