SDPI backed Congress wins Bantwal Town Municipal Council president, VP post

Mangaluru: The Congress won the Bantwal Town Municipal Council (TMC) president’s post with the support of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

The Congress- SDPI alliance will continue for the next one year and two months. Vasu Poojary Loretto has been elected as the president and SDPI member Munish Ali Ahammed became the vice president. Tahsildar Archana Bhat was the election officer.

The post of president was reserved for general category while that of vice president was reserved for backward classes (A). The council had 27 members. However, Congress member Gangadhan Poojary tendered resignation to the post during the Lok Sabha election. As a result, the total members had been reduced to 26. Accordingly, the BJP and Congress had 11 members each and SDPI had four members.