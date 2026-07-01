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Homeindiakarnataka

Seasonal illnesses on rise; dist reports 29 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases

Despite the recent increase, officials point out that the overall dengue burden remains significantly lower than in previous years.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:24 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:24 IST
Karnataka

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