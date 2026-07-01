Seasonal illnesses on rise; dist reports 29 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases

<p>Dharwad/Hubballi: With the onset of the monsoon and changing weather conditions, Dharwad district is witnessing a rise in seasonal illnesses, with increasing cases of fever, cough, cold and vomiting being reported at government and private hospitals. Health officials have confirmed 29 dengue and 16 chikungunya cases in the district during the first five months of the year.</p>.<p>Doctors say children are among those being affected, with many presenting symptoms of dengue and chikungunya. In view of the rising number of fever cases, the Health Department has directed private hospitals to ensure laboratory testing for patients with suspected dengue symptoms.</p>.<p>According to official data, 2,051 people with suspected dengue symptoms have been tested so far this year, of whom 29 were confirmed positive. Dharwad city has reported the highest number of cases at 11, followed by Dharwad Rural (7) and Hubballi Rural (3). Kalghatagi, Navalgund, Kundgol and Hubballi city have reported two cases each.</p>.<p>Despite the recent increase, officials point out that the overall dengue burden remains significantly lower than in previous years. The district had reported 873 dengue cases in 2024, which declined sharply to 164 cases in 2025.</p>.<p>Chikungunya surveillance has also intensified. Of the 1,529 people screened for symptoms this year, 16 cases have been confirmed.</p>.<p>Health authorities have observed that mosquito-borne diseases are more prevalent in urban areas than in rural pockets. Residents in several localities have complained about the increasing mosquito menace and have urged the civic authorities to intensify fogging operations, eliminate stagnant water and improve sanitation to prevent breeding.</p>.<p>District Health Officer Parashuram F K said the overall disease situation remains under control and is comparatively better than last year.</p>.<p>"We are taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. All Primary Health Centres have been instructed to maintain adequate stocks of medicines. People should drink boiled water, maintain personal hygiene and ensure that stagnant water does not accumulate in and around their homes to curb mosquito breeding," he said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">In Hubballi</p>.<p>While the changing weather conditions have been causing seasonal viral diseases, mosquito menace has added to the woes. </p>.<p>Though there are no good rains in the region, the twin cities have been receiving short spells of rain, and cold weather condition. This has led to a rise in the cases of cold, cough, fever and other diseases. The number of patients with seasonal diseases have been gradually increasing in the hospitals.</p>.<p>Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Chief Medical Officer Shridhar Dandappanavar said that the number of patients with seasonal diseases has been increasing gradually, but there is no alarming situation. Kids and senior citizens need to take precautionary measures.</p>.<p>The civic body has been taking necessary steps to control mosquito breeding by cleaning water bodies and spraying insecticides in each ward. It has also urged citizens to keep their surroundings clean and avoid stagnation of water.</p>.<p>According to health officials, the mosquitoes' breeding and the emergence of dengue, typhoid and other water-borne diseases also raise their ugly heads in urban areas. Thus, to combat the spread of diseases, the HDMC health section takes several measures every rainy season.</p>.<p>HDMC Solid Waste Management (SWM) Executive Engineer Santosh Yarangali said all zonal commissioners have already taken fogging to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. There are two or three fogging machines operating in each zone, and they are procuring some more fogging machines to meet the demand.</p>.<p>Highlights - Health check-up\n2,051 people tested with dengue symptoms\n29 cases were confirmed positive\n873 dengue cases reported in 2024\n164 dengue cases reported in 2025\n1,529 people screened for Chikungunya\n16 cases confirmed so far</p>.<p>Quote - Parashuram F K\nDistrict Health Officer\n"The overall disease situation remains under control and is comparatively better than last year. We are taking all precautions to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. All Primary Health Centres have been instructed to maintain adequate stock of medicines.</p>.<p>Quote - Shridhar Dandappanavar\nHDMC Chief Medical Officer\n"The number of patients with seasonal diseases has been increasing gradually but there is no alarming situation. Kids and senior citizens need to take precautionary measures. The civic body has been taking steps to control mosquito breeding in every ward. </p>