‘Seat sharing talks with BJP after Dasara, says H D Deve Gowda

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said that the seat-sharing discussions between JD(S) and BJP for the Lok Sabha elections will be held after Dasara.
Speaking to reporters after offering a prayer at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, he informed media persons that JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy has already held talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the alliance. “After the parliament session if my health condition improves, I or Kumaraswamy will talk with Shah again,” he said.
“Before forging the alliance, we held two rounds of talks with 19 MLAs, eight MLCs and JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim. After speaking with our leaders, Kumaraswamy had met Amit Shah,” Gowda clarified.
Gowda and his wife Chennamma offered Ashleshabali and performed Tulabhara Seve. Gowda weighed 91 kg while Chennamma weighed 68 kg.