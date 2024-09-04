Second batch of Dasara elephants to arrive on September 5: H C Mahadevappa

Mysuru: Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa said that the second batch of five Dasara Elephants will arrive at the Mysuru Palace premises by 3 pm on Thursday.
He disclosed this while speaking to media persons after holding the second meeting of the Dasara Executive Committee inside the Mysuru Palace Board premises on Wednesday.
Mahadevappa informed that elephants named Prashantha, Mahendra, Sugreeva, Doddaharave Lakshmi and Hiranya will arrive in the second batch.
Led by Abhimanyu, who has carried the golden howdah in the Dasara procession for four years, male elephants Dhananjaya, Gopi, Bheema, Rohith, Kanjan, debutant Ekalavya; and female elephants Varalakshmi and Lakshmi reached Mysuru city after a grand Gajapayana event on August 21. They are participating in the Dasara procession training.
Minister Mahadevappa also informed, "Unlike previous Dasaras, this year the cultural programmes infront of Mysuru Palace will be held between 4 pm and 10 pm. Earlier, they used to be held from 6 pm to 10 pm. We have thought of increasing the duration by atleast two hours to provide more opportunities to local artists."
"Dasara food festival will be held at the Scouts and Guides ground and also at the Lalitha Mahal ground. Officials are being directed to make city roads potholes-free," he added.
He said, "All 19 Dasara sub-committees are gearing up to come up with grand Dasara events and tableaux to reflect the culture and heritage of Mysuru and the state; also the democratic values of the state's Governance, objectives of Indian constitution."
CM to decide name of Dasara inaugurator
Minister Mahadevappa informed that the selection of the Dasara inaugurator is left to the decision of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The CM is yet to make a call, he said.
CM's chair not vacant: Mahadevappa
When asked about many leaders aspiring to become the CM, the demand for a Dalit CM, and whether he was also an aspirant, he said, "The CM's chair is not vacant."
During the meeting, Mahadevappa told officials to focus on creating awareness among farmers on latest farm technologies, and the practice of yoga for a healthy life. Movies with good social messages should be screened during the Dasara film festival, he added.
Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K M Gayathri, ADC P Shivaraju, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCPs S Jahnavi, M Muththuraj, Mysuru district SP N Vishnuvardhan, MCC Commissioner Asad Ur Rehman Sharif, DCF Mysuru territorial division K N Basavaraju, Mysuru Palace Board Deputy Director T S Subramanya and other officials belonging to all 19 Dasara sub-committees were present in the meeting.