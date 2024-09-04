Second batch of Dasara elephants to arrive on September 5: H C Mahadevappa

Mysuru: Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa said that the second batch of five Dasara Elephants will arrive at the Mysuru Palace premises by 3 pm on Thursday.

He disclosed this while speaking to media persons after holding the second meeting of the Dasara Executive Committee inside the Mysuru Palace Board premises on Wednesday.

Mahadevappa informed that elephants named Prashantha, Mahendra, Sugreeva, Doddaharave Lakshmi and Hiranya will arrive in the second batch.

Led by Abhimanyu, who has carried the golden howdah in the Dasara procession for four years, male elephants Dhananjaya, Gopi, Bheema, Rohith, Kanjan, debutant Ekalavya; and female elephants Varalakshmi and Lakshmi reached Mysuru city after a grand Gajapayana event on August 21. They are participating in the Dasara procession training.