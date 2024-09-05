Second batch of five Dasara Elephants arrive at Mysuru Palace premises

Elephants Prashantha, Mahendra, Sugreeva, Doddaharave Lakshmi and Hiranya arrived in lorries, from different forest camps.

From Dubaare camp of Kodagu wildlife division, a 51-year-old Prashantha arrived with mahout J A Chinnappa and kavadi Chandra; and a 42-year-old Sugreeva arrived with mahout J G Harish and kavadi J B Shankar. Prashantha is participating in Dasara for the 15th year. He also participates in the operations to capture tigers and elephants. Sugreeva is participating in the Dasara for the third time.

A 41-year-old Mahendra has come from Mathigodu camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, with mahout Rajanna and kavadi Mallikarjuna. He has been participating in Dasara for the third year. He has participated as the wooden howdah carrier in Srirangpatna Dasara over the past two years. He participates in the operations to capture tigers and elephants.

A 53-year-old Doddaharave Lakshmi has arrived from Doddaharave camp of Hunsur division, along with mahout Manjunath and kavadi Ravi. She is participating in Dasara for the third time.

A 47-year-old Hiranya has arrived from Ramapura camp of Bandipur Tiger Reserve with mahout Shafi Ulla and kavadi Mansoor. She is participating in Dasara for the second time.

DCF Prabhugowda said that three male and two female elephants will participate in the training of Dasara Jamboo Savari procession, from Friday, along with seven male and two female elephants, which have arrived in the first batch.

Wildlife veterinarian in-charge of Dasara elephants Dr Mujeeb Ur Rehman said, "Health of all the elephants is good."

RFO Santhosh Hoogar said, "The weight of new Elephants will be checked on Friday morning. In case of an emergency, we will bring reserved elephants, including Harsha, Parthasarathi and two new elephants Aiyappa and Maaladevi."

The first batch of nine elephants - Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Gopi, Bheema, Rohith, Kanjan, Ekalavya, Varalakshmi and Lakshmi - reached Mysuru city after a grand Gajapayana event at Veeranahosahalli in Hunsur taluk on August 21. They are participating in the Dasara procession training from August 25.