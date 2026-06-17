Second division assistant falls into Lokayukta net in Karnataka's Haveri

<p>Haveri: The Lokayukta police have arrested a second division assistant (SDA) in the office of the deputy registrar of cooperative societies for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 3,000 to sanction a group insurance bill for a government employee. </p>.<p>Akkamma Bidarer was arrested red-handed at the office located in the DC office complex on the outskirts of the city, along with the cash. </p>.<p>Mahadev Hanumanthappa Jekinakatti, who had retired as the first division assistant in the office, had made a request to make a bill for group insurance. Akkamma Bidarer had demanded Rs 3,000 to sanction the bill. Jekinakatti had complained to the Lokayukta police.</p>.<p>Lokayukta DySP C Madhusudhan led the operation. </p>