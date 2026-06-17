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Homeindiakarnataka

Second division assistant falls into Lokayukta net in Karnataka's Haveri

Akkamma Bidarer was arrested red-handed at the office located in the DC office complex on the outskirts of the city, along with the cash.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 23:35 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 23:35 IST
Karnataka NewsLokayuktahaveri

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