Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Second leopard rescued from Nelamangala village

The female leopard aged around 7 or 8 years was trapped in a cage and taken to the rescue centre in Bannerghatta.
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 11:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 11:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaleopard

Follow us on :

Follow Us