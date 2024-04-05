Second Vande Bharat between Mysuru & Chennai starts today

This is the second Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai. The first (train numbers 20607/20608) has been running since November 2022. It leaves Chennai Central at 5.50 am and reaches Mysuru at 12.20 pm. The return train departs from Mysuru at 1.05 pm and reaches Chennai Central at 7.20 pm. It is maintained in Chennai by the Southern Railway.