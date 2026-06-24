Second wife eligible to receive compensation in husband's death by accident case: Karnataka High Court

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court said that a second wife and the children born to her are also eligible to receive compensation in a case of death by accident of her husband.</p><p>The court said that the expression 'legal representative' under the Motor Vehicles Act, a beneficial legislation, is of wide import and is not confined to the legal heirs alone. A division bench comprising Justices Jayant Banerji and Tara Vitasta Ganju said this while awarding an additional Rs 15.02 lakh compensation with 9 per cent interest to the legal representatives of a flower grower from Nandigavi village, Harihara taluk of Davangere district.</p>.21 dogs vanished from DRDO campus; Karnataka HC orders probe to continue.<p>The accident occurred on March 9, 2019, when Pandurangappa was riding pillion on a motorcycle from Nandigavi to Meleri village. A car collided head on with the motorcycle while trying to overtake another car. Pandurangappa succumbed to his injuries.</p><p>Panduranga’s mother Mahanthamma and his wife Asha moved the accident tribunal. His second wife Geetha and their minor daughter were impleaded as respondents. In November 2020, the tribunal awarded Rs 15.1 lakh compensation along with 9 per cent interest. Regarding the second wife and the minor daughter, the tribunal observed that it cannot adjudicate on the jural relationship since it is not a competent court for the same. The tribunal did not apportion the compensation amount.</p><p>In the appeal proceedings initiated by Asha and her mother-in-law, the division bench noted that the second wife and her daughter are also eligible to receive compensation. The bench cited the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation vs Ramanbhai Prabhatbhai case wherein the Supreme Court held that a legal representative need not necessarily be confined to the wife, husband, parent and child of the deceased. The top court further held that every person who represents the estate of the deceased and suffers on account of the death of a person in a motor vehicle accident should have a remedy for realisation of compensation.</p><p>In terms of the chart prepared by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, the division bench considered the notional income for the year 2019 at Rs 14,000 per month and held that claimants are entitled to receive an additional Rs 15.02 lakh compensation with 9 per cent interest over and above the amount already awarded to by the tribunal. The division bench did not pass any order about the apportionment as there was an agreement entered into between the first wife and the second wife to equally share the compensation amount.</p>