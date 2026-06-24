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Homeindiakarnataka

Second wife eligible to receive compensation in husband's death by accident case: Karnataka High Court

The court said that the expression 'legal representative' under the Motor Vehicles Act, a beneficial legislation, is of wide import and is not confined to the legal heirs alone.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:10 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:10 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccidentKarnataka High Court

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