Section of Cong leaders want caste census report released after LS polls

With Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities opposing the release of the 2016 caste census report, a section in the state Congress is of the opinion that the release of the data should be put off least till Lok Sabha elections are over.
The party’s state unit is working on two options - one to appoint a new chairman for the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes if the current chairman Jayaprakash Hegde does not submit the report before demitting office.
Hegde’s term, which was supposed to end on November 26 this year, got extended till January 31, 2024.
If Hegde does present his report to the government, there is a possibility of it being referred to a Cabinet sub-committee before making it public.
“Since Lok Sabha polls are just a few months away, these two options are the best as the Congress can avoid negative impact of the caste census report on the elections,” said a senior leader in the party.
Though the Congress high command leaders are keen that the government accept the report and make it public at the earliest, the state leaders have cautioned them about a possible negative impact, sources said.
Hegde told DH, “I am preparing to submit the report before my term ends. Beyond that I can’t comment.”
A section of Congress leaders, mostly Lingayat and Vokkaliga, are of the view that if the Siddaramaiah government is able to push the release of the report beyond the elections, the new government at the Centre will anyhow order for the pending nationwide decadal census.
The decadal census, which was postponed for an indefinite period due to Covid-19 , is likely to be undertaken in 2024.
“Since the decadal census captures socio-economic data as well, the caste census will have no relevance. So, we need not publish our data at all,” said a leader.
“Between 2016 and 2024, a lot of changes would have taken place in the socio-economic sector. Naturally, the 2024 national census report has more value than the 2016 report,” said another leader.