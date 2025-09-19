Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Security tightened in Karnataka's Koppal ahead of Tungabhadra dam crest gates inauguration

The Munirabad High School has been the chosen venue for the stage programme that is expected to accommodate about 15,000 people.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 20:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 20:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKoppalTungabhadra dam

Follow us on :

Follow Us