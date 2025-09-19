Security tightened in Karnataka's Koppal ahead of Tungabhadra dam crest gates inauguration

<p>Koppal: Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Munirabad, near the Tungabhadra dam and at IRB, where programmes related to the inauguration of newly installed crest gates are scheduled to be held in the taluk on June 25.</p>.<p>The security team includes three Superintendents of Police, six additional SPs, 25 DySPs, 50 inspectors, 115 PSIs, 1500 police personnel, 12 KSRP personnel, 8 DAR personnel, a bomb disposal squad, seven ambulances and also a team of fire personnel will keep a vigil at the programme where chief ministers of three states and a Union Minister are expected to take part, SP Ram L Arasiddi told mediapersons here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>He also issued alternative traffic routes in Munirabad town. Vehicles arriving from Hosapete will have to take the underground bridge route to go towards Koppal. The police have made parking arrangements for 150 buses and 500 other vehicles in a total of about 800 vehicles, he added.</p>.<p><strong>Holiday for schools</strong></p>.<p>Ahead of the inauguration of newly installed crest gates at the Tungabhadra reservoir on Thursday, a holiday has been declared for government, aided and private schools, said DDPI Somashekhargouda Patil.</p>.<p>The Munirabad High School has been the chosen venue for the stage programme that is expected to accommodate about 15,000 people. </p>