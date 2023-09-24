Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Seek advice from retired CJIs in state, Kumaraswamy tells Congress

“Karnataka has three retired chief justices of Supreme Court and 10 retired judges of SC. The government should seek their advice,” he said.
Last Updated 23 September 2023, 22:20 IST

Follow Us

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumarswamy has said that state government was releasing water to Tamil Nadu to please AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge and I.N.D.I.A political alliance.

He was speaking to media persons during his visit to KRS Dam in Srirangpatna taluk, Mandya district to assess the availability of water in the reservoir. 

Kumaraswamy said that when he was the chief minister, the Supreme Court had asked the state to release water, but the government filed a review petition as per the advice of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. “Karnataka has three retired chief justices of Supreme Court and 10 retired judges of SC. The government should seek their advice,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 September 2023, 22:20 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsHD KumaraswamyCauvery Dispute

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT