Seek advice from retired CJIs in state, Kumaraswamy tells Congress

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumarswamy has said that state government was releasing water to Tamil Nadu to please AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge and I.N.D.I.A political alliance.
He was speaking to media persons during his visit to KRS Dam in Srirangpatna taluk, Mandya district to assess the availability of water in the reservoir.
Kumaraswamy said that when he was the chief minister, the Supreme Court had asked the state to release water, but the government filed a review petition as per the advice of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. “Karnataka has three retired chief justices of Supreme Court and 10 retired judges of SC. The government should seek their advice,” he said.