Seer blackmailed by woman claiming to be Lokayukta Justice B S Patil’s sister

Bengaluru: A woman, who claimed to be the sibling of Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, along with two others, allegedly attempted to extort a seer from Tiptur.

An FIR was registered by the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) on September 25 following a complaint by Rudramuni Swamiji from the Shadadkshara Mutt.

As per the FIR, on August 31, 2024, Vidya Biradar Patil, the suspect, called Rudramuni and told him that she was the president of the Karnataka Information Commission and the sister of Justice Patil.

She allegedly told the seer that two people — Pallavi D B and Surya Narayana – submitted a complaint before relating to some videos about the seer. She then reportedly began pestering him to meet her.