Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Seer forced hostel boys to do body massage: Trustee

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Poojar said that the aggrieved students and their parents had come forward to file a police complaint.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 02:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us