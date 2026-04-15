Seer forced hostel boys to do body massage: Trustee

<p>Panchamasali Gurupeeth trustee Chandrashekhar Poojar has accused seer Vachanananda swami, who was expelled from the Gurupeeth, of using boys in the mutt hostel near Harihar for body massage and other <br>works. </p>.<p>Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, Poojar said that the aggrieved students and their parents had come forward to file a police complaint. </p>.<p>“If they had filed a complaint, a Pocso case would have been registered and Vachanananda would have been arrested. But we had requested the parents not to file a complaint to safeguard reputation of the mutt and community,” he said.</p>.Vachanananda Sri of Panchamasali Gurupeeth dethroned.<p>Poojar said the Gurupeeth had established a hostel two years ago. Initially, there were 60 students in the hostel. The seer used to get body massages done by 4 to 5 students daily in a ‘perverted manner’. Due to this, many students left the hostel. Now, only 5 were left, he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Poojar said, “When trustees came to know about this, we tried to advise him not to indulge in such acts. The seer revolted against us and sought from us details of utilisation of funds released by successive governments, to cover up his <br />mistakes.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">He dared that if the seer had any morality, he should leave the mutt soon. If he did not, the trustees knew how to send him out, he warned.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Poojar shared a video in which Vachanananda had allegedly abused staff and students of the Gurupeeth. In the clip, students alleged that he used them for personal works, including body massage and washing clothes. </p>