Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Seers petition Karnataka Governor against mutt, farm land takeover

The seers also decided to organise ‘satsangs’ at village level to organise Hindus under a single umbrella to fight against what they called “anti-Hindu policies” of government.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 20:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 20:18 IST
Karnataka NewsThaawar Chand GehlotWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us