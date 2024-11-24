Seers petition Karnataka Governor against mutt, farm land takeover

<p>Bengaluru: Around 30 Hindu seers belonging to different denominations led by Pejawar Mutt’s Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday and petitioned him to take legal action against officials and politicians try to disrupt communal harmony by issuing orders to take over land belonging to Hindu temples, mutts and farmers under Waqf Act.</p>.<p>The seers also decided to organise ‘satsangs’ at village level to organise Hindus under a single umbrella to fight against what they called “anti-Hindu policies” of government. </p><p>“We should not depend on politicians or pirates to take up these issues, we have to be at the forefront to fight to unite Hindus of all denominations at village level,” the seers said while passing the resolution. </p><p>This was decided at a seers’ meet organised by Karnataka Vishwa Hindu Parishat here. In their petition, they demanded that the state government constitute a Sanatana Board on lines of Waqf Board to safeguard Hindu religion and its properties. “The government must immediately stop encroaching lands belonging to Hindus under the pretext of Waqf Act,” the petition said.</p>.Siddaramaiah 'fiddling' as Waqf Board gobbles up farmers' land: Ashoka.<p>Earlier, speaking at the meet, Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami appealed to Hindus to unite during elections and not fall prey to “allurements”. He asserted that Hindus must make a resolution to vote for a party that honours ethos and culture of this country, instead of voting for a party that supports anything that is anti-Indian.</p>