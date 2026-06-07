Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Senior Congress lawmaker K H Muniyappa seeks Deputy CM post

Asked about wanting to become a deputy CM, Muniyappa said: “I have made an appeal to both Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress president) and Rahul. It’s for them to decide.”
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 22:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 June 2026, 22:28 IST
CongressKarnatakaIndian PoliticsKH Muniyappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us