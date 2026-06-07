Senior Congress lawmaker K H Muniyappa seeks Deputy CM post

<p>Bengaluru: Senior Congress lawmaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/one-down-for-d-k-shivakumar-govt-as-ramalinga-reddy-quits-4029331">K H Muniyappa</a> on Saturday confirmed having sought a deputy chief ministerial position for himself during his talks with top party leader Rahul Gandhi. </p>.<p>Muniyappa, the food and civil supplies minister, was unhappy with his portfolio and publicly criticised the Congress leadership on Friday for not treating seniors with the respect they deserve. Later, however, Muniyappa said he was “happy” after talks with Rahul. </p>.<p>Asked about wanting to become a deputy CM, Muniyappa said: “I have made an appeal to both Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress president) and Rahul. It’s for them to decide.” </p>.<p>“Rahul said he would take care of things. He asked me to continue party work. I’ve left things to him. He’s our supreme leader who knows how seniors should be treated.” Muniyappa said. </p>.Power 'sharing': Siddaramaiah to back Parameshwara for CM job if party demands change.Karnataka senior leaders oppose appointing young MLAs as deputy CMs.<p>Muniyappa, who belongs to the SC (Left) community, is said to have pointed out to the Congress leadership that G Parameshwara from the SC (Right) has been made a deputy CM. This, Muniyappa believes, can send a wrong message to the Dalit community, he is said to have told Rahul. He has also sought a ‘people-facing’ portfolio like social welfare, agriculture or water resources. </p>