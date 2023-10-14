Senior journalist Sachidananda Murthy dies at 68

Veteran journalist KS Sachidananda Murthy (68) died in Bengaluru on Friday. The former resident editor of The Week and the Malayala Manorama daily in Delhi was recovering after a lung transplant surgery.
'Sachi' to friends and contemporaries in Delhi’s media circles, Murthy served as the secretary general of the Editors Guild of India and chairman of the Lok Sabha Press Advisory Committee. He was also a former member of the Central Press Accreditation Committee and the Press Council of India.
Murthy joined The Week as its Bengaluru correspondent in 1982. He took over as resident editor in 2004. He worked in the magazine for 32 years and remained in the Manorama group till he retired, in 2022. Malayala Manorama ran Murthy’s popular column Desheeyam (originally called New Delhi) on its edit pages for three decades.
A native of Kolar in Karnataka, Murthy is a recipient of the Karnataka Media Academy award for lifetime contribution to journalism. He has covered multiple overseas visits of presidents and prime ministers.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a condolence message, noted that Murthy was one of the few journalists from the state to have a strong presence in the national capital.
Murthy is survived by wife Chandrika and sons Nithin and Rohan.