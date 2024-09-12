SEP task force discussing idea of providing quota in schools

Bengaluru: A task force, constituted under the State Education Policy Commission (SEP), is discussing the possibility of introducing reservation in school education.

At present, reservation for SC, ST and OBC is applicable in higher education, especially professional courses.

Sharing the information with DH, sources from the task force said that during every meeting providing reservations in school education was discussed.

“There is pressure from several stakeholders to push for reservation even in school education in line with higher education and the same has been discussed in the meeting,” said the source.

The task force is including this point in its presentation to the SEP Commission scheduled on Thursday. “As the subject was discussed in our meetings, we will be including it in the presentation and also planning to include it in the draft recommendations. However, it is left to the Commission to take a final call on it,” the sources mentioned.