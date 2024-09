Kalaburagi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Cabinet would discuss formation of a separate ministry for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region.

He said the UPA government ensured special provisions under Article 371(J) for the region, which he claimed, was rejected by the NDA government.

“The government is committed to the development of the region. Therefore, it has provided Rs 5,000 crore for this purpose,” he said.