Separated from mom, Veeru burns bright at Gadag zoo

On April 28, an exhaustive day-long search in the vicinity of Veeru's rescue site yielded no trace of the mother tiger. "If the family had accidentally separated, the mother would have instinctively sought out her cub. But we did not hear any calls from the mother. The cub was found starving for over 10 days. So there is a high chance that mother might have gone missing,” speculated a senior officer from the Haliyal division, who did not wish to be named.