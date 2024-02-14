Services of guest faculties can’t be made permanent: Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar reiterated that the services of guest faculties working in the government degree colleges cannot be made permanent.
Replying to the question by MLC Marithibbe Gowda in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the minister said that there were no provisions under the rules and also it was impossible to make services of the guest faculties permanent.
“We have verified the norms followed by various states. There are no instances of making guest faculties’ services permanent and there is no provision for the same,” Sudhakar said.
He further stated that the government had extended all the necessary facilities to them, including health insurance, one time service benefit, pay hike etc.. Sudhakar even requested his fellow colleagues in the House not to compare appointment of the guest faculties with the outsource/contract employees in other departments.
“Don’t compare the appointment of guest faculties with other departments, here we are dealing with qualified people,” he added.
Meanwhile, the minister told the house that a proposal has been submitted to the government seeking 7,000 sanctioned posts in collegiate and technical education departments together.
“Appointment of principals to government degree colleges is under process. It was delayed as over 310 candidates were with the same Date of Birth and Rank, for that we have got opinion from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms,” Sudhakar said.