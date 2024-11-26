Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Session strategy, rebel trouble & waqf row on agenda of Karnataka BJP leaders’ meet today

The meeting will also discuss the BJP’s loss in the byelections to three Assembly seats recently.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 02:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 02:37 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaIndian PoliticsB Y VijayendraWaqf

Follow us on :

Follow Us