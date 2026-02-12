Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Set up crafts village along Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Lahar Singh Siroya

Raising the matter in the House, Siroya called upon the union ministers for road transport and highways and micro; and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to implement the initiative at the earliest.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 21:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 21:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsBengaluru-Mysuru highway

Follow us on :

Follow Us