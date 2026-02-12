<p>New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya on Wednesday urged the Centre to introduce the ‘crafts village’ (shilpa gram) concept along new expressway corridors, beginning with the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.</p>.<p>Raising the matter in the House, Siroya called upon the union ministers for road transport and highways and micro; and small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to implement the initiative at the earliest.</p>.<p>He said that the government should mandate the identification and development of permanent, high-visibility sites on suitable government land adjacent to new expressways.</p>.<p>These sites would serve as dedicated marketplaces for local artisans and MSMEs to showcase and sell their products, he added.</p>.<p>Siroya suggested establishing a dedicated central mechanism to provide financial assistance and infrastructure support, transforming these crafts villages into state-of-the-art hubs.</p>.<p>This would safeguard the livelihoods of traditional craftspeople.</p>.<p>On the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Siroya noted that several towns being bypassed had triggered an existential crisis for thousands of artisans and small business owners. Iconic, globally recognised traditions, including the GI-tagged Channapatna wooden toys and regional culinary heritage, had suffered business declines of up to 70-80%.</p>.<p>He specifically advocated for the establishment of a crafts village near Channapatna.</p>