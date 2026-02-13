<p class="bodytext">The High Court has directed the government to establish and operationalise the Municipal Trust Property Management System (MTPMS) as a single source by integrating Bhoomi, Mojini, e-Municipalities, Sakala, ULMS and others.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The authorities have been directed to assign a Trust Property Identification Number (TPIN) to each such property.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued these directions after noticing that properties belonging to the state as well as to citizens, as described under Sec 81 of Karnataka Municipalities Act, are not being maintained and protected as mandated by <br />law.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“A public digital portal shall be maintained displaying municipality-wise trust properties, and mechanisms shall be provided for citizen reporting of encroachments or misuse, subject to appropriate safeguards against abuse. Municipal councils shall submit quarterly compliance reports, district committees shall submit bi-annual reports and state-level committee shall place annual state trust property status report before government,” he <br />said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The court has designated principal secretary, department of e-governance, as the technology nodal authority and said that the officer shall be responsible for digital enablement, system integrity, interoperability between departments and maintenance of audit <br />trails. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In case at hand, Syed Matin Abbas of Periyapatna, Mysuru district, challenged cancellation of the building licence by Periyapatna Town Municipal Council (TMC) on Nov 27, 2013. The petitioner’s father was the successful bidder in respect of 1.7 acres of land in <br />1977.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In June 1988<span class="bold">,</span> the auction was approved by the local body. In 1991, ZP also approved it. In Sept 2013, Abbas started construction of a school following approval of building plan. On Nov 27, 2013, plan and licence were cancelled based on a complaint filed against original auction in <br />1977<span class="bold">. </span></p>.<p class="bodytext">The petitioner moved the HC after the DC dismissed revision, saying the TMC ought to have taken prior permission from competent authority under sec 72(2) of Karnataka Municipalities Act, before auctioning municipal <br />property. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Justice Govindaraj said the auction was held in 1977 & while exercising revisional jurisdiction, DC acted in excess of jurisdiction, in breach of procedural fairness & in violation of settled principles of administrative & quasi-judicial powers. The court allowed the petition & quashed cancellation of building licence by TMC.</p>