<p>Ballari: The attempt by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to have a captive mine for the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited in the Ramanamalai (Ramagad) forest block of Sandur taluk in the district, in a bid to revive the company, seems to have fallen flat.</p>.<p>The chief conservator of forests of the Ballari circle has rejected a proposal by SAIL for land mutation of 150 acres (60.7 hectares) of forest area for the Ramanadurga iron ore mine.</p>.<p>Earlier, on December 1, 2025, the deputy conservator of forests of the Ballari zone had nixed VISL’s proposal.</p>.'Social boycott': Karnataka woman jumps into river, dies.<p>The DCF had submitted a report in this regard to the CCF and the latter has now upheld the report, thereby rejecting the proposal.</p>.<p>The CCF also recommended, on January 12, to the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF-forest protection) not to receive SAIL’s proposal on the captive mine for VISL.</p>.<p>In the report, the CCF said that the area identified for the captive mine was a virgin forest rich in biodiversity. About 29,400 trees would have to be axed to make way for the mine, thereby rendering it unfeasible, says the report.</p>