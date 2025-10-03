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Setback for VISL revival as CCF bins captive mine plan in Sandur forest

The chief conservator of forests of the Ballari circle has rejected a proposal by SAIL for land mutation of 150 acres (60.7 hectares) of forest area for the Ramanadurga iron ore mine.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:13 IST
Karnataka NewsVISL

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