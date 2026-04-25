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Setback rule: Karnataka High Court says high rise buildings can't pose threat to public

The bench further noted that high rise buildings cannot be permitted to stand at the risk of general public and nearby vicinities.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 15:25 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 15:25 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Courthigh-rise

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