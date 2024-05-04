Home



Sex Scandal Row: SIT brings complainant to Revanna's house for spot mahazar

The complainant had lodged a complaint at Holenarsipur police station, alleging sexual harassment by MLA H D Revanna and MP Prajwal Revanna at their residence in Holnarsipura.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 04 May 2024, 10:18 IST
Comments

Mysuru: Special Investigation Team along with Holenarsipur police brought one of the complainants in the Hassan 'sex scam' case, to the residence of H D Revanna at Holenarsipur of Hassan district, on Saturday for the spot mahazar.

The complainant had lodged a complaint at Holenarsipur police station, alleging sexual harassment by MLA H D Revanna and MP Prajwal Revanna at their residence in Holnarsipura. A team led by Deputy SP Sathyanarayana visited the house.

Bhavani Revanna was said to be at the residence when the team visited the house. The SIT has taken up the investigation amid tight police security around Revanna's residence.

Published 04 May 2024, 10:18 IST
