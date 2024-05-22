Sexual abuse case: H D Revanna tells Hassan people to stay calm

Asked about his younger brother and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s request to Prajwal to come back, he said he will not comment when the matter is subjudice.

To a question on Congress leaders asking their counterparts in JD(S) to speak to the victims and instil confidence in them, JD(S) legislator from Arkalgud A Manju said, “The Congress is in power. Let them call the victims. There is nothing wrong in it.”

On the party’s poll prospects in Hassan, Revanna said it is left to the people. “This district supported Deve Gowda for 60 years. I have served here as MLA for the past 25 years. I am indebted to the people of this district. I will not say anything beyond this. Whether or not we are in power we will continue to fight for people. Our fight is not for power. We want the development of this district and nothing more,” the JD(S) MLA said.